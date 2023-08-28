Domiciliary FENO and Spirometry: Monitoring Asthma Control and Exacerbations

The following is a summary of “Domiciliary Fractional Exhaled Nitric Oxide and Spirometry in Monitoring Asthma Control and Exacerbations,” published in the June 2023 issue of Allergy and Clinical Immunology by Wang et al.

Measuring airflow obstruction and inflammation at home may aid healthcare providers and patients in determining asthma control and facilitating self-management. The objective is to evaluate domiciliary spirometry and fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FENO) parameters for monitoring asthma exacerbations and control. In addition to standard asthma care, handheld spirometry, and Feno devices were provided to asthmatic patients. Patients were instructed to take measurements twice daily for one month.

A mobile health system was used to record daily symptoms and changes in medication. After the monitoring period, the Asthma Control Questionnaire was filled out. About 100 patients underwent spirometry, and 60 were given additional FENO devices. Compliance rates for twice-daily measurements were inadequate (median [interquartile range], 43% [25%-62%] for spirometry; 30% [3%-48%] for FENO); at least 15% of patients rarely or never measured spirometry, and 40% estimated FENO infrequently. The coefficient of variation (CV) values for FEV 1 and FENO were more significant.

The mean percent of personal best FEV 1 was lower in those with significant exacerbations versus those without (P<.05). During the monitoring period, FENO CV and FEV 1 CV were associated with asthma exacerbation (area under the receiver-operating characteristic curve, 0.79 and 0.74, respectively). After the monitoring period, a higher FENO CV predicted poorer asthma control (area under the receiver-operating characteristic curve, 0.71). Even in the context of a research study, patient compliance with domiciliary spirometry and FENO varied significantly. FENO and FEV 1 were associated with asthma exacerbations and control, making these measurements potentially clinically useful.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2213219823001885