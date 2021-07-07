The main aim of this study was to evaluate the early- and medium-term outcomes of using double fenestrated physician-modified endovascular grafts (PMEGs) for total endovascular aortic arch repair.

The present single-center retrospective analysis of prospectively collected data included 50 patients from January 2017 through October 2019, who had undergone thoracic endovascular aortic repair (TEVAR). The fenestrations were a proximal larger fenestration that incorporated the brachiocephalic trunk and left common carotid artery and a distal smaller fenestration for the left subclavian artery (LSA). Only the LSA fenestration was stented.

The median duration for stent graft modification was 26 ± 6 minutes. Of the 50 patients, 41 were men. The mean patient age was 68 ± 11.5 years. The indications for treatment included degenerative aortic arch aneurysm (n = 17), dissecting aortic arch aneurysm after type A dissection (n = 13), type B dissection (n = 13), aortic ulcer (n = 3), and other pathologies (n = 4).

Reference link- https://www.jvascsurg.org/article/S0741-5214(20)32435-6/fulltext