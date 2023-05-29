To evaluate the learning curve of the “Double Grooves-Double Rings” (DGDR) technique of transurethral Thulium laser enucleation of the prostate (ThuLEP) for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) by a single surgeon. From June 2021 to July 2022, 84 patients mean age (69.0±8.0) years,preoperative prostate volume (90.9±40.3)ml with BPH underwent ThuLEP in the Department of Urology, Peking University First Hospital.Performed by a single surgeon who had no experience of transurethral resection of prostate (TURP) and any laser surgeries. The case scatter plots with the best fitting line were drawn to analyze the learning curve. According to the date of the surgeries, the patients were equally divided into three learning stages (28 patients for each group). The T-PSA,prostate volume,operative time,enucleation time, enucleation efficiency,catheter indwelling time, hemoglobin drop and perioperative complications (including re-TURP, blood transfusion, stress incontinence≥3 months and urethral stricture) were compared among the groups. The learning curve was divided into three stages, and the cutting point was shown on the 14 case. Except the prostate volume [stage1 (75.7±30.7) ml, stage2 (93.40±39.6)ml, stage3 (103.5±46.2) ml, 0.05). Compared with those of stage 1(100.6±24.7) min,(0.55±0.22) g/min, a statistically significant improvement was observed in both of the operative time and the enucleation efficiency among stage 2[(84.5±36.6) min, (0.87±0.33) g/min and stage 3 (71.2±26.3) min, (1.27±0.45) g/min, <0.05]. The learning curve of the DGDR technique for ThuLEP can be divided into three stages. A ThuLEP beginner can preliminarily master this technique after completing 14 cases.