The following is the summary of “Delayed-Type Heparin Allergy: Intravenous Tolerance Despite Inflammatory Skin Reaction After Subcutaneous Injection” published in the November 2022 issue of Allergy and Clinical Immunology by Trautmann, et al.

When an allergic reaction to heparin occurs, it usually takes the form of delayed-type hypersensitivity (DTH), which causes a red, itchy rash at the injection site. Heparin-induced thrombocytopenia can cause a condition known as “circumscribed skin necrosis,” which should be considered as a possible alternative diagnosis. When a patient experiences an inflammatory skin reaction after receiving a subcutaneous injection of heparin, they may be concerned about receiving intravenous heparin in an emergency situation.

Over the past 17 years, our clinic has encountered countless cases of heparin DTH, and all of them have been put through the same standardized allergy tests involving subcutaneous fondaparinux injection and intravenous administration of unfractionated heparin (UFH). Only 2 (4.0%) of the 50 individuals with proven heparin allergy were found to have immediate-type, likely IgE-mediated hypersensitivity, while DTH was observed in the remaining 48 (96.0%). Intradermal testing showed widespread cross-reactivity between UFH and low-molecular-weight heparins (LMWH), such as nadroparin, dalteparin, and enoxaparin, in 48 cases of DTH. Only three (6.3% of patients) showed cross-reactivity with fondaparinux (or developed a concurrent sensitization).

All 45 challenged patients with DTH to UFH and LMWH on intradermal testing tolerated intravenous injection of UFH. The intravenous administration of UFH is sufficiently safe. It may be considered without allergy testing if urgently indicated in an emergency situation where an inflammatory skin reaction at the site of subcutaneously injected heparin is observed or reported without evidence of skin necrosis or thrombocytopenia. If you want a subcutaneous injection, Fondaparinux is your best bet.

