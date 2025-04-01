Dual Roles of CD151 in Tumor Progression and Immunomodulation

Photo Credit: CIPhotos

The following is a summary of “Controversial Role Of Cd151 In Different Solid Tumors: Promoter Or Suppressor?,” published in the March 2025 issue of Cancer Cell International by Gao et al.

CD151, a member of the tetraspanin superfamily, plays a crucial role in tumorigenesis, cancer progression, and metastatic dissemination through its involvement in multiple cellular processes. These include cell-cell adhesion, signal transduction, epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT), cancer stem cell maintenance (CSCs), angiogenesis, and exosome-mediated communication. Given its extensive regulatory functions, CD151 has emerged as a promising target for cancer therapy and a potential biomarker for tumor diagnosis and prognosis. Notably, while CD151 primarily functions as an oncogene in various malignancies, evidence suggests that its role is context-dependent, with tumor-suppressive effects observed in certain cancers.

This dual nature highlights the complexity of CD151’s function and underscores the need for further investigation into its precise molecular mechanisms. In addition to its direct effects on cancer cells, CD151 plays a significant role in modulating the immune microenvironment. It has been shown to facilitate the proliferation, activation, and migration of T cells, thereby influencing immune responses within the tumor milieu. Furthermore, studies indicate that CD151-derived peptides may serve as tumor vaccines by stimulating CD8⁺ IFNγ⁺ lymphocytes and inducing cytotoxic immune responses, suggesting a potential immunotherapeutic application. Given these multifaceted roles, this review critically examines the diagnostic and prognostic significance of CD151, as well as its diverse regulatory functions across various solid malignancies, including those affecting the digestive system, lungs, breast, prostate, and gynecological tissues.

A synthesis of experimental studies and clinical data reveals both beneficial and detrimental effects of CD151 in different tumor types, emphasizing the need for tailored therapeutic strategies. By elucidating the intricate mechanisms underlying CD151’s function, this review provides a foundation for future research aimed at harnessing its potential for improved cancer diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment.

Source: cancerci.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12935-025-03751-9