Dual T-cell depletion with individually tailored anti-thymocyte globulin and attenuated dose of post-transplant cyclophosphamide in haploidentical peripheral stem cell transplantation.

Jun 17, 2024

Experts: Dong Hyun Kim,Dong-Yeop Shin,Youngil Koh,Inho Kim,Sung-Soo Yoon,Ja Min Byun,Junshik Hong

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Dong Hyun Kim

    Department of Internal Medicine, Seoul National University Hospital, 101, Daehak-Ro, Jongro-Gu, Seoul, 03080, Republic of Korea.

    Dong-Yeop Shin

    Department of Internal Medicine, Seoul National University Hospital, 101, Daehak-Ro, Jongro-Gu, Seoul, 03080, Republic of Korea.

    Seoul National University Hospital, Biomedical Research Institute, Seoul, Korea.

    Cancer Research Institute, Seoul National University College of Medicine, Seoul, Korea.

    Cancer for Medical Innovation, Seoul National University Hospital, Seoul, Korea.

    Youngil Koh

    Department of Internal Medicine, Seoul National University Hospital, 101, Daehak-Ro, Jongro-Gu, Seoul, 03080, Republic of Korea.

    Seoul National University Hospital, Biomedical Research Institute, Seoul, Korea.

    Cancer Research Institute, Seoul National University College of Medicine, Seoul, Korea.

    Cancer for Medical Innovation, Seoul National University Hospital, Seoul, Korea.

    Inho Kim

    Department of Internal Medicine, Seoul National University Hospital, 101, Daehak-Ro, Jongro-Gu, Seoul, 03080, Republic of Korea.

    Seoul National University Hospital, Biomedical Research Institute, Seoul, Korea.

    Cancer Research Institute, Seoul National University College of Medicine, Seoul, Korea.

    Cancer for Medical Innovation, Seoul National University Hospital, Seoul, Korea.

    Sung-Soo Yoon

    Department of Internal Medicine, Seoul National University Hospital, 101, Daehak-Ro, Jongro-Gu, Seoul, 03080, Republic of Korea.

    Seoul National University Hospital, Biomedical Research Institute, Seoul, Korea.

    Cancer Research Institute, Seoul National University College of Medicine, Seoul, Korea.

    Cancer for Medical Innovation, Seoul National University Hospital, Seoul, Korea.

    Ja Min Byun

    Department of Internal Medicine, Seoul National University Hospital, 101, Daehak-Ro, Jongro-Gu, Seoul, 03080, Republic of Korea. jaminbyun@snu.ac.kr.

    Seoul National University Hospital, Biomedical Research Institute, Seoul, Korea. jaminbyun@snu.ac.kr.

    Junshik Hong

    Department of Internal Medicine, Seoul National University Hospital, 101, Daehak-Ro, Jongro-Gu, Seoul, 03080, Republic of Korea. hongjblood@snu.ac.kr.

    Seoul National University Hospital, Biomedical Research Institute, Seoul, Korea. hongjblood@snu.ac.kr.

    Cancer Research Institute, Seoul National University College of Medicine, Seoul, Korea. hongjblood@snu.ac.kr.

    Cancer for Medical Innovation, Seoul National University Hospital, Seoul, Korea. hongjblood@snu.ac.kr.

