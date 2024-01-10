Dupilumab Boosts Immune Reactivity to HSV Type 1 in AD Cases

The following is a summary of “Dupilumab strengthens herpes simplex virus type 1–specific immune responses in atopic dermatitis,” published in the DECEMBER 2023 issue of Allergy & Immunology by Traidl, et al.

Atopic dermatitis (AD) patients often face challenges related to the clearance of viruses, especially leading to severe herpes simplex virus (HSV) infections termed eczema herpeticum (EH). Previous investigations have indicated a type 2 skewed viral immune response in EH-afflicted patients. Notably, clinical observations hint at a diminished EH occurrence in AD patients administered with dupilumab. However, a comprehensive immunological examination elucidating this observation remains pending. For a study, researchers sought to analyze the influence of dupilumab on the HSV type 1 (HSV-1) specific immune response within AD patients, particularly differentiating those with a history of EH (ADEH+) from those without (ADEH–).

They procured sera and peripheral blood mononuclear cells from both ADEH+ and ADEH– patients, including a subset undergoing dupilumab therapy, alongside samples from healthy controls. The analysis encompassed the evaluation of serum samples for IgE against HSV-1 glycoprotein D (n = 85). Further, peripheral blood mononuclear cells underwent stimulation with HSV peptides, with a subsequent characterization of activated CD4+ and CD8+ cells using flow cytometry post-magnetic enrichment through CD154 or CD137 (n = 60). Additionally, cytokine production from HSV-1–reactive T-cell lines (n = 33) and MHC-I tetramer+ (HSV-1–UL25) CD8+ T cells was assessed via bead assay and intracellular cytokine staining (n = 21).

The findings corroborated elevated HSV–1–specific IgE levels in ADEH+ patients. Interestingly, during the course of dupilumab treatment, there was a significant reduction in IgE levels, mirroring those observed in healthy controls. Noteworthy, HSV–1–specific T C 1 frequencies were notably higher in ADEH− patients on dupilumab treatment compared to those not on the therapy. Conversely, the frequencies of HSV-1–specific T H cells remained unchanged during dupilumab administration. Crucially, AD patients on dupilumab showcased an augmented IFN-γ and diminished IL-4 production in HSV-1–UL25-epitope–specific T cells relative to their counterparts not on the medication.

The administration of dupilumab appears to enhance the HSV-1–specific immune response in AD patients. This improvement was likely attributable to an amplified type I immune response coupled with a decline in HSV-1–specific IgE levels.

Source: jacionline.org/article/S0091-6749(23)01106-5/fulltext