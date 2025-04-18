Dupilumab Boosts Quality of Life in Patients With Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria

Photo Credit: Freepik

The following is a summary of “Dupilumab Improves Dermatology-Specific Quality of Life in Patients with Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Inadequately Controlled with H1 Antihistamines,” published in the February 2024 issue of Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology by Maurer et al.

Chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) causes recurring wheals or angioedema for over 6 weeks. It significantly reduces patients’ quality of life (QoL).

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess dupilumab’s effect on quality of life in patients with omalizumab-naïve CSU. Dermatology Life Quality Index (DLQI) scores improved significantly with treatment.

They analyzed data from 134 patients (age ≥16; dupilumab: 67, placebo: 67) in the LIBERTY-CSU CUPID Study A phase 3 trial (NCT04180488). DLQI scores (0–30) and severity strata were assessed at baseline and Week 24.

The results showed 92.5% of patients had DLQI ≥6 at baseline, with 69.1% reporting DLQI ≥11. Most affected items were “itchy, sore, painful, stinging” (91.0%), “embarrassed, self-conscious” (55.6%), “clothes you wear” (53.4%), “shopping/home tasks” (51.9%), and “social, leisure activities” (51.1%). At Week 24, 73.1% of dupilumab-treated patients reported DLQI <6 vs 46.3% with placebo (odds ratio=4.3; P=0.0006). More dupilumab patients reported “not at all/a little” impact across all 10 DLQI items (all P<0.05).

Investigators found that dupilumab significantly improved dermatology-specific quality of life in patients with omalizumab-naïve CSU. They noted that this improvement addressed an important goal of urticaria treatment.

Source: jacionline.org/article/S0091-6749(23)01524-5/fulltext