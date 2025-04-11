Dupilumab Boosts Quality of Life in Patients With Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria

Photo Credit: Freepik

The following is a summary of “Dupilumab Improves Urticaria-Specific Quality of Life in Patients with Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Uncontrolled by H1 Antihistamines,” published in the February 2024 issue of Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology by Maurer et al.

Chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) severely affects quality of life (QoL). The chronic urticaria quality of life questionnaire (CU-Q2oL) measures physical, psychosocial, and practical impacts in CSU.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess dupilumab’s impact on CU-Q2oL in patients with omalizumab-naïve CSU uncontrolled by H1 antihistamines.

They analyzed data from 138 patients (dupilumab: 70; placebo: 68) in the LIBERTY-CSU CUPID Study A (NCT04180488). CU-Q2oL scores (0–100) based on 23 items using a 5-point Likert scale were assessed at baseline and week 24 by comparing proportions reporting the two worst and 2 best responses.

The results showed the mean CU-Q2oL score at baseline was 41.0 (17.3) for dupilumab and 46.7 (20.3) for placebo. The most bothersome items were itching (dupilumab: 86%; placebo: 84%) and hives (dupilumab: 81%; placebo: 77%). At week 24, more dupilumab-treated patients reported “not at all/a little” bothered by itching (60%) and hives (69%) vs placebo (37% each). More patients on dupilumab reported “not at all/a little” across all 23 items (all P<0.05).

Investigators reported significant improvements across all CSU-related QoL domains, including itching and hives. They showed that dupilumab improved quality of life, addressing a key goal of urticaria treatment.

Source: jacionline.org/article/S0091-6749(23)01523-3/fulltext