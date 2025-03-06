Dupilumab Effect on Club Cell Secretory Protein 16 and Airway Epithelium

Photo Credit: FUCHS

The following is a summary of “Dupilumab Efficacy in Relation to Changes in Club Cell Secretory Protein 16,” published in the March 2025 issue of Annals of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology by Murai et al.

Dupilumab’s effect in severe asthma is known, but its mechanism remains unclear.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study on dupilumab’s effect on serum club cell secretory protein 16 (CC16) levels.

They included 25 patients who received dupilumab and had computed tomography (CT) scans before and 4 months after treatment. They compared clinical and CT parameters, including mucus plug score, wall area, and serum CC16 levels, and analyzed correlations with treatment effects.

The results showed a significant decrease in mucus plugs and airway wall area after dupilumab. Mucus plugs correlated positively with age and immunoglobulin E (IgE) levels and inversely with % forced expiratory volume in one second (FEV1) and maximal mid-expiratory flow (MMEF). Dupilumab increased serum CC16 and improved asthma symptoms, quality of life (QOL) scores, FEV1, and exacerbation frequency. Changes in CC16 correlated with changes in FeNO, IgE, QOL, FEV1, MMEF, and mucus plug score.

Investigators found that dupilumab improved symptoms and respiratory function by altering the airway epithelial environment.

