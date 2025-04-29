Durable Efficacy of Bimekizumab in Psoriasis Treatment

Photo Credit: Helivideo

The following is a summary of “Bimekizumab durability of efficacy through 196 weeks and safety through 4 years in patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis: Results from the BE BRIGHT open-label extension trial,” published in the April 2025 issue of Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology by Blauvelt et al.

Individuals with moderate to severe psoriasis faced substantial QoL challenges, which were alleviated over time through long-term treatment with newer biologic therapies.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to outline the 4-year end-of-study efficacy and safety outcomes of bimekizumab in individuals with moderate to severe psoriasis.

They aggregated data from 3 phase 3 clinical trials (BE VIVID, BE READY, BE SURE) and their open-label extension study (OLE; BE BRIGHT). Efficacy outcomes were analyzed for participants who received continuous bimekizumab treatment from initial enrollment through the OLE phase. Safety outcomes were evaluated for all individuals who received at least 1 dose of bimekizumab (≥1 bimekizumab dose).

The results showed that 771 individuals received bimekizumab from baseline through OLE, with 76.2% achieving 100% improvement in the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index at Week 52 and 64.7% maintaining it at Week 196. The treatment-emergent adverse event (TEAE) rate was 169.8 per 100 patient-years (N=1,495) over 4 years and remained stable with extended use. The most frequent TEAEs were nasopharyngitis, oral candidiasis, and upper respiratory tract infection (upper respiratory tract infection), aligning with bimekizumab’s established safety profile.

Investigators concluded that nearly two-thirds of patients treated with bimekizumab achieved and maintained complete skin clearance over 4 years, establishing it as an effective, rapid, and durable long-term treatment option.

