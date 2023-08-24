The following is a summary of “Gut Microbiota Dysbiosis in Suspected Food Protein Induced Proctocolitis—A Prospective Comparative Cohort Trial,” published in the July 2023 issue of the Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition by Wurm et al.

In infants presenting with suspected food protein-induced proctocolitis (sFPIP), only a tiny proportion of patients ultimately receive a diagnosis of the condition after undergoing diagnostic dietary intervention (DDI). A pathophysiological explanation is required to elucidate the underlying cause of hematochezia in most infants with spontaneous focal peritonitis (sFPIP). Researchers conducted a prospective recruitment of infants diagnosed with sFPIP (suspected fetal, perinatal inflammatory response syndrome) and a group of healthy controls. Stool specimens were obtained at the time of enrollment, at week 4 (conclusion of the Direct Drug Interaction in small Fiber Peripheral Neuropathy), and week 8. For 16S rRNA sequencing (515F/806R), the Illumina MiSeq sequencing system was employed.

Amplicon sequence variants were generated utilizing Qiime2 and DADA2 in a medical context. Qiime diversity alpha and beta group comparisons and linear discriminant effect size analysis were conducted. For shotgun metagenomic analysis at the species level, Researchers employed KneadData and MetaPhlAn2. Fourteen infants diagnosed with sFPIP (a severe form of perinatal hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy) were compared to a control group of 55 healthy infants. The overall microbial composition of sFPIP infants differed significantly from that of the control group (based on weighted UniFrac analysis; Pairwise PERMANOVA, P = 0.002, pseudo-F = 5.008). At the genus level, the microbiota of healthy infants showed significant enrichment of Bifidobacterium (B) compared to patients with sFPIP (linear discriminant analysis [LDA] = 5.5, P < 0.001, 31.3% vs 12.1%). The stool sample exhibited a notable increase in Clostridium sensu stricto 1 compared to the control group (LDA = 5.3, P = 0.003, 3.5% vs 18.3%).

The administration of DDI resulted in a notable and prolonged elevation of Bifidobacterium levels (LDA = 5.4, P = 0.048, 27.9%) in infants with sFPIP. The analysis at the species level demonstrated a notable decrease in the abundance of Bifidobacterium longum in patients with sFPIP. However, following DDI, this reduction was reversed by other species of Bifidobacterium, excluding B. longum. A phenomenon of gut microbiota dysbiosis was observed in infants with sFPIP. DDI elicits a microbiota composition similar to that observed in healthy infants. In most infants with suspected functional gastrointestinal disorders, blood in the stool, known as hematochezia, may be associated with an imbalance in the gut microbiota.

Source: journals.lww.com/jpgn/Abstract/2023/07000/Gut_Microbiota_Dysbiosis_in_Suspected_Food_Protein.5.aspx