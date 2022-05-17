In multiple system atrophy, dysphagia is a serious clinical problem (MSA). However, there hasn’t been a thorough examination of its primary endoscopic characteristics compared to Parkinson’s disease (PD). For a study, researchers compared MSA dysphagia to Parkinson’s disease dysphagia and connected subjective dysphagia to objective endoscopic results.

About 57 patients with MSA (median age, 64 [interquartile range (IQR): 59–71] years; 35 women) had a flexible endoscopic evaluation of swallowing performed utilizing an MSA–flexible endoscopic evaluation of swallowing task protocol. The results were compared to an age-matched group of 57 Parkinson’s disease patients (median age, 67 [interquartile range: 60–73] years; 28 women). In addition, subjective dysphagia was measured using the Swallowing Disturbance Questionnaire and linked with endoscopic results in a subcohort.

Patients with MSA had symptoms consistent with oral-phase disruption (premature spillage, 75.4%, piecemeal deglutition, 75.4%). Pharyngeal-phase symptoms occurred less frequently (50.9% for pharyngeal residues and 28.1% for penetration/aspiration). In PD, the most prevalent finding was pharyngeal symptoms (pharyngeal residues, 47.4%). Oral symptoms were less common in those with Parkinson’s disease (premature spilling, 15.8%, P<0.001; piecemeal deglutition, 1.8%, P<0.01). Patients with MSA were more likely to have oral-phase abnormalities as their illness severity rose (P <0.05; odds ratio, 3.15). MSA patients had much larger intraindividual interswallow variability than PD patients. When Swallowing Disturbance Questionnaire scores were correlated with endoscopic data, its validated PD cutoff was not sensitive enough to identify MSA patients with dysphagia. They created a subscore to detect dysphagia in MSA patients and determined a new cutoff (sensitivity 85%, specificity 100%).

Those with dysphagic MSA had a much larger intraindividual interswallow variability than patients with Parkinson’s disease. A new Swallowing Disturbance Questionnaire MSA subscore might be a useful tool for identifying patients with MSA with early oropharyngeal dysphagia.

