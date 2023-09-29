Dyspnea Prevalence in General Adult Populations: A Comprehensive Study

The following is a summary of “Prevalence of dyspnea in general adult populations: A systematic review and meta-analysis,” published in the NOVEMBER 2023 issue of Pulmonology by Müller, et al.

Dyspnea, characterized by the sensation of breathlessness, is a frequently reported symptom in a range of chronic and acute medical conditions. Despite its prevalence, there is a limited understanding of the frequency of dyspnea in general populations and how it is assessed. For a study, researchers sought to achieve three objectives: estimate the prevalence of dyspnea in adults in general populations, identify associated factors contributing to dyspnea, and identify the methods commonly used for assessing dyspnea.

They conducted a systematic literature search utilizing databases including MEDLINE/PubMed, Embase, CINAHL, and the JAMA network. Two independent reviewers screened the records, and we assessed the quality of included studies using the Joanna Briggs Institute checklist for risk of bias in prevalence studies. A multi-level meta-analysis was performed to calculate the pooled prevalence. The study protocol was registered on PROSPERO.

Among the twenty original articles meeting inclusion criteria, all were derived from high-income countries and demonstrated good overall quality. Based on data from eleven studies, the pooled prevalence of dyspnea in general adult populations was estimated at 10% (95% CI 7, 15). However, significant heterogeneity was observed across studies. The most frequently reported risk factors for dyspnea were advancing age, female gender, higher body mass index (BMI), and respiratory or cardiac diseases. The Medical Research Council (MRC) scale or its modified version was the most commonly employed tool for assessing dyspnea in general populations.

Dyspnea is a prevalent symptom among adults in high-income countries. Nevertheless, the substantial heterogeneity among studies and the absence of data from low- and middle-income countries limit the generalizability of our findings. Therefore, additional research was essential to uncover the prevalence of dyspnea and its primary risk factors in general populations worldwide.

