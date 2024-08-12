Dysregulation of parvalbumin expression and neurotransmitter imbalance in the auditory cortex of the BTBR mouse model of autism spectrum disorder.

Individuals diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) frequently exhibit abnormalities in auditory perception, a phenomenon potentially attributed to alterations in the excitatory and inhibitory cells constituting cortical circuits. However, the exact genetic factors and cell types affected by ASD remain unclear. The present study investigated the balance of excitatory and inhibitory activity in the auditory cortex using BTBR T Itpr3/J (BTBR) mice, a well-established model for autism research. Our investigation unveiled a reduction in parvalbumin-positive (PV) neurons within the AC of BTBR mice. Remarkably, in vivo magnetic resonance spectroscopy studies disclosed an elevation in glutamate (Glu) levels alongside a decrement in γ-aminobutyric acid (GABA) levels in this cortical region. Additionally, transcriptomic analysis of the mouse model facilitated the classification of several ASD-associated genes based on their cellular function and pathways. By comparing autism risk genes with RNA transcriptome sequencing data from the ASD mouse model, we identified the recurrent target gene Scn1a and performed validation. Intriguingly, we uncovered the specific expression of Scn1a in cortical inhibitory neurons. These findings hold significant value for understanding the underlying neural mechanisms of abnormal sensory perception in animal models of ASD.© 2024 Wiley Periodicals LLC.

Author admin