Early Clinical Experience and Its Impact on UK Medical Education

Photo Credit: molostock

The following is a summary of “Provision of early clinical experience in UK medical schools: a cross-sectional survey,” published in the October 2024 issue of Primary Care by Fisher et al.

Evidence supports early clinical experience (ECE) in medical programs. However, crowded clinical environments challenge its provision.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to understand how ECE is provided in UK medical schools.

They conducted a cross-sectional study on ECE provision by UK medical schools using an electronic survey with various question styles. Data was gathered on ECE stage, amount, setting, learning outcomes, and assessment. Survey dissemination was supported by the UK medical schools council (MSC) education leads advisory group (ELAG), with responses collected from 10/05/23 to 11/10/23.

The results showed that responses were received from 28 out of 43 eligible UK medical schools (65%). ECE provision was common, primarily in general practice and hospital settings, with increasing use of community, voluntary, and technology-enhanced settings. A shift was observed in learning outcomes, with less emphasis on basic science implementation. The extent of formal assessment of ECE learning outcomes varied.

Investigators found a decrease in ECE provision and encouraged institutions to explore more community settings and technology-enhanced learning.

Source: tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/14739879.2024.2412604#abstract