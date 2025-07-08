Early Empagliflozin Post-Acute MI Stabilizes eGFR, Cuts HF Events

Photo Credit: iStock.com/SewcreamStudio

For patients with acute MI at increased risk for HF, empagliflozin showed cardiorenal benefits and was safe to initiate early across baseline kidney function.

For patients with acute myocardial infarction (MI) at increased risk for heart failure (HF), the sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor empagliflozin demonstrated kidney-protective effects, reduced HF outcomes, and was safe to initiate soon after MI, regardless of baseline kidney function, according to a study published in Nature Cardiovascular Research.

“In clinical practice, physicians may worry about starting SGLT2 inhibitors because of an acute decrease in eGFR [estimated glomerular filtration rate], as patients with acute MI are a vulnerable population because of high rates of contrast exposure and AKI [acute kidney injury],” wrote corresponding author Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and study coauthors. “However, this study shows that the acute treatment effect on eGFR with empagliflozin was similar to placebo.”

EMPACT-MI Secondary Analysis

The findings stemmed from a secondary analysis of the double-blind EMPACT-MI (Study to Evaluate the Effect of Empagliflozin on Hospitalization for Heart Failure and Mortality in Patients with Acute Myocardial Infarction) trial. The parent study randomly assigned 6,522 patients at risk for HF (median 5 days post-acute MI) to empagliflozin 10 mg daily or placebo. Mean baseline eGFR was 76 ± 20 mL min⁻¹ 1.73 m⁻², median duration of follow-up was 17.9 months, mean age was 63.6 years, and 1,625 of the patients (24.9%) were female. More than a quarter (28.9%) of the patients received contrast administration in addition to coronary angiography or revascularization.

According to the research team, longitudinal eGFR data were available for 1,152 study participants from four European countries, of whom 49% were randomly assigned to receive empagliflozin and 51% to receive placebo. Of this subset of patients, 236 (20.5%) provided data at the 24-month time point.

Modest Early eGFR Dip, Durable Renal Preservation

According to results from the secondary analysis, patients in both groups exhibited a small, hemodynamic-driven decline in eGFR at week 2. The adjusted mean change was −4.8 ml min−1 1.73 m−2 in the empagliflozin group and −3.7 ml min−1 1.73 m−2 in the placebo group, for an adjusted mean difference of −1.0.

“Subsequently, by 3 months, there was a mean improvement in eGFR in both groups, although after this time the eGFR improved further in the empagliflozin group but declined in the placebo group,” the researchers reported.

At month 24, eGFR was essentially unchanged from baseline in the active-treatment group (–0.1 mL min⁻¹ 1.73 m⁻²) yet had fallen by 4.1 mL min⁻¹ 1.73 m⁻² with placebo (P= 0.01), according to findings. Patterns were consistent across baseline renal strata, including those with eGFR less than 60 mL min⁻¹ 1.73 m⁻² and regardless of concomitant renin–angiotensin or mineralocorticoid receptor blockade.

Effect on Rates of Hospitalization & Adverse Events

“The composite outcome of hospitalization for HF or all-cause mortality had a similar rate among the empagliflozin and placebo groups (HR = 0.90, 95% CI=0.76 to 1.06, P=0.21), with a numerically lower rate in the empagliflozin group, although these findings were not statistically significant,” the authors wrote. “However, they were consistent across baseline eGFR.”

Incidence rates of any AE over the entire study period were similar in both the empagliflozin and placebo groups and for serious AEs, and rates of any AEs and serious AEs showed an increasing frequency trend with lower baseline eGFR in both groups, the researchers reported, adding, “Of note, the rates of acute renal failure were generally numerically lower in the empagliflozin group.”

Cardiorenal Advantages Across Baseline Kidney Function

The authors noted several study limitations, including the selective collection of longitudinal eGFR data, uneven follow-up with few 24-month measurements, a small cohort with eGFR less than 30 mL min⁻¹ 1.73 m⁻², insufficient power for renal endpoints, absence of albumin-to-creatinine data, restriction to high-risk post-MI patients, and a slight baseline eGFR imbalance between groups.

Nonetheless, they concluded, “Empagliflozin had kidney-protective effects, reduced heart failure outcomes, and was safe to initiate soon after acute myocardial infarction across baseline kidney function.”