Early Genome Profiling and Rare Cancer Benefits

Photo Credit: Sergunt

Comprehensive genome profiling (CGP) offers guidance for genomically matched therapies in patients with cancer, but its impact based on timing and cancer types is unclear, according to a study published in ESMO Open. In the TOP-GEAR study, 507 patients with advanced solid tumors underwent CGP testing, with a median follow-up of 590 days. Researchers gave matched therapies to 12.2% of patients, achieving an overall response rate (ORR) of 32.3%. A PFS ratio of at least 1.3 was seen in 46.3% of evaluated patients. Patients with rare cancer received a lower proportion of matched therapies than non-rare cancers (9.6% vs. 17.4%, P=0.010) but had a higher ORR (43.8% vs. 20.0%, P=0.046). Multivariable analysis indicated that rare cancer status and early-line treatment were independently associated with higher ORR (P=0.017 and 0.004, respectively).