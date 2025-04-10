Early Immune Responses to PepGNP-Covid-19 Vaccine

The following is a summary of “A gold nanoparticle/peptide vaccine designed to induce SARS-CoV-2-specific CD8 T cells: a double-blind, randomized, phase 1 study in Switzerland,” published in the April 2025 issue of BMC Infectious Diseases by Besson et al.

Broader SARS-CoV-2 vaccines were needed to prevent immune escape and ensure durable cellular immunity.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the immunogenicity and safety of a Cluster of differentiation (CD) 8+ T cell, gold nanoparticle (GNP) -based, peptide COVID-19 (Coronavirus disease) vaccine.

They performed a randomized, double-blind, vehicle-controlled, phase 1 trial in healthy adults, administering PepGNP-Covid19 or Vehicle-GNP. Participants were monitored for 180 days (D) in a dose-escalation strategy.

The results showed that 20 participants received PepGNP-Covid-19 (low dose [LD] or high dose [HD], n = 10 each), and 6 received Vehicle-GNP (LD or HD, n = 3 each). Vaccinations were secure, with no serious adverse events (SAEs). Most AEs were mild, with 2 AEs of special interest (fever and fatigue) related to the product. Reactogenicity was similar across vaccine, comparator, and doses. Virus-specific humoral responses in the LD PepGNP-Covid19 and Vehicle-GNP groups coincided with SARS-CoV-2 infections. PepGNP-Covid19 vaccination modulated Covid19-specific CD137 + CD69 + CD8 + cells, with an increase at D 35 in central and effector memory T cells in the LD group and in late effector memory cells in the HD group.

Investigators concluded that the observed favorable safety profile and cellular responses supported further development of PepGNP-Covid19.

Source: bmcinfectdis.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12879-025-10844-3