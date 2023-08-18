Early Life Determinants and Longitudinal Trajectory of Childhood Adipokines in a Diverse Birth Cohort

The following is a summary of “Longitudinal Trajectory and Early Life Determinant of Childhood Adipokines: Findings From a Racially Diverse Birth Cohort,” published in the July 2023 issue of Endocrinology & Metabolism by Makker, et al.

Leptin and adiponectin are crucial hormones in regulating systemic metabolic balance, and their roles begin even before birth. However, there was limited data on the levels and changes of these hormones from birth to early childhood and the factors that influence them. For a study, researchers sought to investigate the longitudinal trajectories of leptin and adiponectin from birth to early childhood while exploring the prenatal and infancy factors that may influence these trajectories. Additionally, they sought to examine whether these trajectories and risk factors differ based on the preterm birth status of the children.

The study utilized data from the Boston Birth Cohort, which primarily consisted of a study population of Black, indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) individuals. Plasma leptin and adiponectin levels were measured in infants at birth and early childhood. The researchers analyzed the longitudinal trajectories of these hormones and assessed the associated factors during prenatal maternal stages and infancy. The study included 716 infants (158 preterm) with measurements of leptin and adiponectin at birth and in early childhood, with an average corrected age of 2.18 years (interquartile range, 0.4-10.4).

Cord leptin levels were higher in term infants compared to preterm infants (40,230 vs. 20,481, P < 0.0001), but childhood leptin levels did not differ based on prematurity (4,123 in term vs. 4,181 in preterm, P = 0.92). Adiponectin levels were higher in term infants at birth (18,416 vs. 11,223, P < 0.0001) and in childhood (12,108 vs. 10,532, P = 0.04). In the stepwise regression analysis, the Black race was associated with higher childhood leptin levels and lower childhood adiponectin levels. Female sex was also associated with higher childhood leptin levels and lower childhood adiponectin levels in the multivariable regression models.

The study findings suggested that preterm birth status, race, and biological sex can significantly impact the trajectory of adipokines throughout childhood. It indicated that early-life programming of these hormones might contribute to increased metabolic risks later in life, particularly among Black children born preterm.

