For adults undergoing mechanical ventilation in the ICU, early mobilization does not affect the numbers of days alive and out of the hospital compared with usual care, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Carol L. Hodgson, PhD, and colleagues randomly assigned 750 adults in the ICU who were undergoing invasive mechanical ventilation to receive increased early mobilization (minimization of sedation and daily physical

therapy) or usual care. The median number of days patients were alive and out of the hospital at 180 days after randomization were 143 and 145 in the early-mobilization and usual-care groups, respectively (absolute difference, -2.0 days). Death had occurred by 180 days in 22.5% and 19.5% of patients in the early-mobilization and usual care groups, respectively (OR, 1.15; 95% CI, 0.81-1.65). QOL, activities of daily living, disability, cognitive function, and psychological function were similar for survivors in the two groups. Adverse events that were potentially related to

mobilization was reported in 9.2% and 4.1% of patients in the early-mobilization and usual-care groups, respectively.