For a study, researchers on the initial depth of sedation in mixed critically ill numbers recommended profit to light sedation; however, the association of initial sedation depth with results in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is not known. In The Reevaluation of Systemic Early Neuromuscular Blockade trial’s non-intervention group, investigators compared early light sedation (Richmond Agitation Sedation Scale Score, RASS 0 to -1 or equivalent) to deep sedation (RASS -2 or lower). The primary result was 90-day mortality. Secondary results involved days free of mechanical ventilation, days not in ICU, and days not in the hospital on day 28. Early sedation occurred in 137 of 486 participants (28.2%). Use of Vasopressor and Apache III scores varied in particular among groups. Furthermore, 90-day mortality was more in the initial deep sedation (45.3%) compared to the light sedation (34.2%) group. There was no difference in 90-day mortality (OR 0.72, 95% CI 0.41, 1.27, P=0.26) or secondary measures between the groups in the propensity score-matched cohort. Study group did not find an association between early depth of sedation and clinical outcomes in this cohort of patients with moderate-to-severe ARDS.

