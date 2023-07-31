Early Serial Findings in Critically Ill Patients with COVID-19 in Echocardiography and Ultrasonography

The following is a summary of “Early Serial Echocardiographic and Ultrasonographic Findings in Critically Ill Patients With COVID-19,” published in the June 2023 issue of Critical Care by Lanspa et al.

Cardiac function in severe COVID-19 patients is typically assessed using clinically obtained data, but deformation imaging via echocardiography can detect ventricular dysfunction that traditional assessment may miss.

Researchers performed a retrospective study to determine the prevalence of ventricular dysfunction and examine its implications for the natural history of critical COVID-19. They monitored critically ill COVID-19 patients through serial echocardiography and vascular ultrasound to determine left ventricular dysfunction prevalence (<17% longitudinal strain or <50% left ventricle ejection fraction (LVEF)) and its impact on inpatient survival.

In this cohort of 110 patients, 39 (35.5%) died before hospital discharge. Left ventricular (LV) dysfunction was observed in 34.5% at admission and 36.2% on day 8 (P= .59). Baseline LVEF was a median of 62%, while baseline LV strain was a median of 16%. There were no significant differences between survivors and nonsurvivors in the day 1 LV strain (17.9% vs 14.4%; P = .12) or day 1 LVEF (60.5% vs 65%; P = .06). Nonsurvivors had worse day 1 Right ventricle (RV) strain compared to survivors (16.3% vs 21.2%; P = .04).

The study interpreted that in critical COVID-19 patients, LV and RV dysfunction is common, often detected with deformation imaging, and early RV dysfunction may affect clinical outcomes.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2949788423000023