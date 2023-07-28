Early Systemic Lupus Erythematosus: Antiphospholipid Antibodies and Risk of VE

The following is a summary of “Antiphospholipid antibody positivity in early systemic lupus erythematosus is associated with subsequent vascular events,” published in the June 2023 issue of Rheumatology by Farina, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to investigate the potential risk of subsequent vascular events (VE) in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) who tested positive for ≥2 of IgG anti-cardiolipin (anti-CL), IgG anti-β 2 -glycoprotein I (anti-β 2 GPI), and anti-domain I of β 2 -glycoprotein I (anti-DI) early in their disease.

A total of 501 patients with early SLE had their serum samples tested for IgG anti-CL, anti-β 2 GPI, and anti-DI using ELISA. Among them, 423 patients had complete VE history, and 23 patients with VE occurring before the SLE diagnosis were excluded from the analysis. Kaplan–Meier survival analysis was conducted to identify patient groups at higher risk of VE.

Among the 400 patients included in the analysis, 154 (38.5%) tested positive for one or more aPL, with 27 (6.8%) being double/triple-positive and 127 (31.8%) single-positive. About 91 VE was observed in 77 patients, of which 42 were aPL-positive in early disease. VE was significantly more common in aPL-positive patients than aPL-negative patients (P = 0.041) and in double/triple-positive patients compared to single-positive and aPL-negative patients (P = 0.0057). Excluding the IgG anti-DI assay would have missed 14 double/triple-positive patients, six of whom experienced VE.

Double/triple-positivity for IgG anti-CL, anti-β 2 GPI, and anti-DI in early SLE was associated with a higher risk of subsequent vascular events, indicating the potential use of these antibodies as predictive markers for vascular complications in SLE patients.

