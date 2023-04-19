The following is a summary of “Maternal vitamin D status modifies the effects of early life tobacco exposure on child lung function,” published in the FEBRUARY 2023 issue of Allergy & Immunology by Knihtilä, et al.

Previous research suggested that vitamin D may mitigate the effects of environmental exposures, but no studies have examined the relationship between gestational vitamin D and cumulative tobacco smoke exposure (TSE) during pregnancy and the early years of life. For a study, researchers sought to examine the modulatory effects of gestational vitamin D on this connection and the effects of early-life TSE on a child’s lung function.

The VDAART (Vitamin D Antenatal Asthma Reduction Study) included non-smoking pregnant women, and mother-child pairs were monitored until the children were 6 years old. TSE in mothers (10–18 and 32–38 gestational weeks) and children were evaluated using questionnaires and assays of plasma cotinine (1, 3, and 6 years). From the repeated cotinine measurements, cumulative TSE was computed. Between 10-18 and 32-38 weeks gestation, the 25-hydroxyvitamin D (25[OH]D) levels were tested. Spirometry and impulse oscillometry were used to evaluate lung function at the age of 6.

About 205 (43%) of the 476 mother-child pairs exhibited higher cotinine levels at ≥ 1-time point. Increased respiratory resistance at 5 Hz (R5; β = 0.060 kPa/L/s, P = .002) and lower FEV 1 (β = −0.043 L, P = .018) were also related to cumulative TSE. This connection remained in patients with inadequate levels of 25(OH)D (<30 ng/mL) throughout pregnancy (β = 0.077 kPa/L/s, P = .016 for R5) but not in those with adequate levels.

Even in the absence of maternal smoking that had been recorded, cumulative TSE from pregnancy to childhood was linked to dose- & duration-dependent declines in child lung function at age 6. Prenatal vitamin D may moderate the impact and offer therapeutic promise for reducing the negative effects of TSE on lung development in infancy.

Reference: jacionline.org/article/S0091-6749(22)01512-3/fulltext