CRS and AR may be associated with an increased risk of a subsequent NPC diagnosis or PSC in elderly Americans. The clinical utility of this association remains uncertain.

The researchers conducted this study to compare early CT or NE with late diagnostic studies to diagnose NPC or PSC in elderly Americans with CRS or AR. The SEER-Medicare database was queried and included 150 088 Medicare beneficiaries. The risk of a cancer diagnosis was determined between the early and late diagnostic groups.

The relative risk of an early cancer diagnosis with NE was 1.98. The NND, a case of cancer with NE, was 503. The relative risk of an early cancer diagnosis using CT was 3.40, and NND was 221. The NPC or PSC stage for the late diagnostic group was not different from those with early NE or CT. Overall survival was not different between diagnostic groups for NE or CT.

The study concluded that early NE or CT is associated with a higher likelihood of cancer diagnosis in elderly individuals diagnosed with CRS or AR. Further research is required.

