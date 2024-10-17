Early & Virtual Palliative Care Feasible for Lung Cancer

The delivery of early, virtual palliative care has similar effects on QOL as in-person care in advanced NSCLC, according to a study published in JAMA. Joseph Greer, PhD, and colleagues evaluated whether delivering specialty-trained early palliative care via video versus in person visits has an equivalent effect on QOL in patients with advanced NSCLC. The analysis included 1,250 patients within 12 weeks of diagnosis and 548 caregivers treated at 22 US cancer centers from June 14, 2018 to May 4, 2023. By 24 weeks, participants (mean age, 65.5; 54.0% women) had a mean of 4.7 video and 4.9 in-person early palliative care encounters. The groups had similar patient reported QOL scores (video mean of 99.7 vs in person mean of 97.7). For video visits, the rate of caregiver participation was lower than in person early palliative care (36.6% vs 49.7%). Study groups were similar for caregiver QOL, patient coping, or patient and caregiver satisfaction with care, mood symptoms, or prognostic perceptions.

Author Teresa Sellinger