The following is a summary of “Cost of Cancer in Adolescents and Young Adults in the United States: Results of the 2021 Report by Deloitte Access Economics, Commissioned by Teen Cancer America,” published in the June 2023 issue of Oncology by Parsons, et al.

For a study conducted by Deloitte Access Economics in 2021 on behalf of Teen Cancer America, researchers sought to estimate the total costs incurred by adolescents and young adults (AYAs) in the United States (US) throughout their life after a cancer diagnosis.

The report utilized data from the US Cancer Statistics Public Use Database to estimate cancer incidence among AYAs aged 15-39 in 2019. Relative survival rates were projected based on the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results Program. The cost domains considered in the analysis included health system costs, productivity costs, and well-being costs. Published literature and data from the Medical Expenditure Panel Survey (2008-2012) were used to estimate the various cost components, adjusted to 2019 dollars.

The economic and human costs associated with cancer in AYAs were substantial, amounting to $23.5 billion overall. It corresponded to an average cost of $259,324 per person over their lifetime. Most of these costs are shouldered by AYA cancer survivors, primarily due to lost productivity, decreased well-being, and premature mortality.

The study highlighted the significant burden of cancer among AYAs and emphasized the need for targeted interventions and policies to address the issue. It suggested implementing programs tailored to AYAs, including financial navigation and health insurance literacy interventions.

Furthermore, it called for policy initiatives at both local and national levels to improve access to and coverage for participation in clinical trials, fertility services, and survivorship care for AYAs affected by cancer.

