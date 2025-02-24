Economic Hardship and Bladder Health Challenges in Women

Photo Credit: magicmine

The following is a summary of “Associations of financial strain and unmet social needs with women’s bladder health,” published in the February 2025 issue of American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology by Brady et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to examine the associations of financial strain, unmet social needs, and federal poverty level thresholds with lower urinary tract symptoms, perceived bladder health, well-being, and function using baseline data from RISE FOR HEALTH: A U.S. Study of Bladder Health.

They analyzed data from individuals aged 18 years or older who were born female or identified as women, recruited from the civilian, noninstitutionalized population across 50 counties in the United States, surrounding 9 recruitment centers. Data were collected through mail or online surveys. The 10-item Lower Urinary Tract Dysfunction Research Network – Symptom Index and selected Prevention of Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms Research Consortium bladder health scores were regressed separately on financial strain, unmet social needs, and federal poverty level variables using linear regression, adjusting for covariates (age, race/ethnicity, education, and vaginal parity) with robust variance estimation for CI. Participants without missing data were included (n=2564–3170). Sensitivity analyses incorporated additional covariates, including body mass index, hypertension, and diabetes, with imputed missing data.

The results showed that the mean age of participants was 51.5 years (standard deviation=18.4). Financial strain, housing insecurity, food insecurity, unreliable transportation, and federal poverty levels of 300% or less were linked to increased lower urinary tract symptoms and poorer bladder health. Women experiencing food insecurity had a Lower Urinary Tract Dysfunction Research Network – Symptom Index score 3.4 points higher (95% CI: 2.5, 4.3) than food-secure participants. Bladder health scores, measured on a 100-point scale, were lower in global bladder health (−8.2, 95% CI: −10.8, −5.7), frequency (−10.2, 95% CI: −13.8, −6.7), sensation (−11.6, 95% CI: −15.1, −8.2), continence (−13.3, 95% CI: −16.7, −9.9), and emotional impact (−13.2, 95% CI: −16.5, −9.9). Associations remained significant after adjusting for body mass index, hypertension, and diabetes. Imputed data analysis confirmed all significant findings.

Investigators concluded that financial strain and unmet social needs correlated with poorer bladder health, and further longitudinal studies were necessary to determine the causal relationship, underlying mechanisms, and the potential for preventative interventions.

Source: ajog.org/article/S0002-9378(24)00817-2/abstract