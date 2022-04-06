Although an increasing number of health systems had introduced eConsults to facilitate access to specialized counsel, few studies had explored its usage in rheumatology or its influence on visit wait times. For a study, researchers examined how many people used an eConsult program and how it affected wait times for in-person rheumatologist appointments. They studied electronic health record data from 4 intervention clinics and four comparison clinics 12 months before and after the adoption of an eConsult program in the quality improvement effort. They used a pre-post difference-in-differences analysis and quantile regression to assess median wait times for rheumatology appointments while controlling for patient age, race, gender, clinic pair, and primary insurance payer. They also interviewed 11 primary care doctors from the intervention clinics and held a focus group with rheumatology providers (n=4) to learn more about their experiences with the program.

For 41% of eConsults, rheumatologists suggested the therapy in primary care or referral to another specialty, minimizing the initial demand for in-person consultations. In both the intervention and comparison clinics, the median wait time was reduced (42 and 25 days, respectively). The median wait time in the intervention clinic was 17 days less than in the comparison clinic, which was not statistically significant (P=0.089). eConsults suited provider care activities well for triage or initial workup for diagnosis, but not so well when tests needed interpretation or back-and-forth communication was necessary to manage the patient’s condition. Implementing eConsults for rheumatology was related to shorter wait times for rheumatology consultations and aided primary care clinicians in the triage and workup of a significant number of patients.

Reference:journals.lww.com/jclinrheum/Abstract/2022/04000/eConsults__Impact_on_Care_Access_and_Wait_Times_in.7.aspx