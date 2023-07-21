Ectopic Ossifications and Dental Complications in Adults With XLH: The Effect of Conventional Treatment

The following is a summary of “Effect of Conventional Treatment on Dental Complications and Ectopic Ossifications Among 30 Adults With XLH,” published in the June 2023 issue of Endocrinology & Metabolism by Kato, et al.

For a retrospective observational study, researchers sought to compare dental complications and ectopic ossifications in adults with X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH) who received early (<5 years old) or late (≥5 years old) conventional treatment.

The study included 30 adults with XLH, and their orthopantomograms, spinal computed tomography scans, and X-rays of hip/knee joints were analyzed. Dental complications such as decayed, missing, filled (DMF) index, devitalized teeth, apical periodontitis, and periodontitis were assessed. The severity of spinal ligament ossification was evaluated using the ossification of the anterior/posterior longitudinal ligament and yellow ligament indexes (OA/OP/OY indexes), and the sum of these indexes (OS index) was used to measure overall severity. The severity of hip/knee osteophytes was assessed using the Kellgren–Lawrence (KL) classification.

Patients with late treatment had significantly fewer sound teeth and a higher DMF index than those with early treatment. However, the severity of dental complications in the anterior and molar tooth, OA/OP/OY/OS index, and KL grade were not significantly different between patients with early and late treatment.

The study suggested that early treatment for XLH can prevent dental complications but does not prevent ectopic ossification in adult patients. Moreover, the preventive effect of early treatment did not show significant differences among different types of teeth.

Source: academic.oup.com/jcem/article/108/6/1405/6916834