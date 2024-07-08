Editorial Perspective: Healthy body-Healthy mind? Does exercise benefit people with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder?

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) stands out as one of the most prevalent neurodevelopmental disorders, significantly affecting daily functioning. However, finding a sustainable treatment strategy for ADHD remains a challenge. In this context, exercise emerges as a highly accessible behavioural intervention with lasting effects on ADHD. Historically, exercise has proven effective in inducing functional and structural adaptations in the brains of neurotypical populations, leading to improved cognition. Scientists working with individuals with ADHD have adapted approaches from research on neurotypical populations to understand the effects of exercise on reducing ADHD-related symptoms. To advance this research area further and enhance the therapeutic potential of exercise for managing ADHD symptoms, this editorial perspective offers the following recommendations: More research is required to better understand the neural markers of exercise interventions for ADHD and the inter-relation between changes in ADHD-related neural mechanisms and alterations in behavioural and cognitive symptomatology. Researchers should consider user perspectives and incorporate social support activities when developing exercise programmes for ADHD and Researchers should evaluate exercise as a stand-alone treatment approach using high-quality and well-designed clinical trials.© 2024 The Author(s). Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry published by John Wiley & Sons Ltd on behalf of Association for Child and Adolescent Mental Health.

