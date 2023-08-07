Education for Healthcare Professionals in SDM for Chronic Kidney Disease

The following is a summary of “Healthcare professional education in shared decision making in the context of chronic kidney disease: a scoping review,” published in the June 2023 issue of Nephrology by Meijers et al.

SDM (shared decision-making) is a collaborative effort between healthcare professionals and individuals addressing potential side effects and clinical evidence.

Researchers performed a retrospective study to examine the methods used to evaluate existing training programs’ quality and effectiveness. A scoping review explored training or education effectiveness for healthcare professionals treating patients with kidney disease. EMBASE, MEDLINE, CINAHL, and APA PsycInfo were searched.

The results revealed after screening 1,190 articles, 24 were analyzed, and 20 for quality appraisal. Studies included 2 systematic reviews, 1 cohort study, 7 qualitative, and 10 using mixed methods. Study quality varied: high (n = 5), medium (n = 12), and low (n = 3). Mainly for nurses (n = 11) and physicians (n = 11). Others were social workers (n = 6), dieticians (n = 4), and technicians (n = 2). SDM in withholding dialysis, modality choice, patient engagement, and end-of-life care were topics.

They noted diverse study designs and data quality. The literature search covered evidence from January 2000 to March 2021, excluding other relevant literature. Investigators concluded public domain training materials for healthcare professionals in CKD patients need more evidence on SDM.

Source: bmcnephrol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12882-023-03229-8