Educational Value of Dacryocystorhinostomy Videos on YouTube for Patients

The following is a summary of “Dacryocystorhinostomy videos on YouTube as a source of patient education,” published in the April 2024 issue of Ophthalmology by Singh et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to determine the quality and trustworthiness of DCR YouTube videos for teaching patients and identify the factors that predict video quality.

They searched YouTube for “Dacryocystorhinostomy, DCR, surgery” videos on January 12, 2022, picking the first 50 relevant ones; for every video, details like views, age, length, likes/dislikes, authorship, and comments were collected and reviewed. Later, the videos were rated independently by residents, registrars, and oculoplastic surgeons using three validated scoring systems: JAMA, DISCERN, and HON scales.

The results showed that, on average, the videos got 22,992 views, 488.12 seconds in length, and 18 comments each. The consensus score for JAMA was 2.1±0.6; for DISCERN, it was 29.1±8.8; and for HON, the score was 2.7±1.0. The score suggests that DISCERN had good interobserver similarity with raters. Surgeon-posted videos scored better in JAMA and HON. No other factors were significantly associated with the quality of educational content.

Investigators concluded that DCR videos on YouTube could be of better quality for patients. In turn, patients must view videos created by surgeons or specialists in preference to other sources on YouTube.

Source: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10792-024-03139-0