Effect of a Community-Based Intervention on Acute Stroke Thrombolysis Incidence

The following is a summary of “Association of the Stroke Ready Community-Based Participatory Research Intervention With Incidence of Acute Stroke Thrombolysis in Flint, Michigan,” published in the July 2023 issue of Neurology by Skolarus et al.

United States has lower acute stroke treatment rates than other wealthy countries. Researchers performed a retrospective study to investigate whether a hospital emergency department (ED) and community intervention impacted the number of patients with stroke receiving thrombolysis. Intervention, including an ED and community components, was tested in Flint, Michigan, from 2017 to 2020. The ED component involved optimizing acute stroke care in the safety-net ED. In contrast, the community component involved conducting in-person stroke preparedness workshops and was associated with an increased proportion of patients receiving thrombolysis in Flint.

The association was analyzed using logistic regression models adjusted for time and stroke type. In-person stroke preparedness workshops reached 9.7% of the adult population. There were 3,327 ischemic strokes and TIA visits (1,848 women [55.6%]; 747 Black individuals [52.5%]; mean [SD] age, 67.8 [14.5] years) among patients from Flint seen in the relevant EDs, including 2,305 in pre and 1,022 in postintervention period. The proportion of thrombolysis usage increased from 4% in 2010 to 14% in 2020. Combined Stroke Ready intervention was not associated with thrombolysis use(adjusted odds ratio [OR], 1.13; 95% CI, 0.74-1.70; P = .58). The ED component was associated with an increase in thrombolysis use(adjusted OR, 1.63; 95% CI, 1.04-2.56; P= .03), but the community component was not(adjusted OR, 0.99; 95% CI, 0.96-1.01; P= .30).

The study concluded that multilevel stroke preparedness intervention did not increase thrombolysis treatments, but ED intervention did.

Source: jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2806833?resultClick=1