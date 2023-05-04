The following is the summary of “Impact of Sex on Clinical Outcomes in Patients undergoing Complex Percutaneous Coronary Angioplasty (from the e-ULTIMASTER Study)” published in the January 2023 issue of Cardiovascular Disease by Doolub, et al.

Clinical outcomes following percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) negatively correlate with female gender. However, there is currently a lack of knowledge about how gender affects the clinical outcomes of complex PCI. Therefore, long-term clinical outcomes following complicated percutaneous coronary intervention were compared across male and female patients. This analysis is a subset of the larger e-ULTIMASTER trial, which included 37,198 patients worldwide and observed their outcomes after percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) with the Ultimaster stent.

Complex PCI patients were divided up by gender. The primary endpoint was target lesion failure at 12 months, defined as the combination of cardiac mortality, target vessel-related myocardial infarction, and clinically forced target lesion revascularization. Out of the 13,623 people who had major surgery, 3,57 were female. The frequency of cardiovascular risk factors was higher among women, who were more than twice as likely as men to be aged ≥80 years (17.6% vs. 9%, P<0.0001). Both the number of lesions treated and the number of stents inserted were lower in women than in men (1.5 ±0.8 vs 1.6 ±0.8, P<0.0001), and fewer stents implanted (2.0 ± 1.1 vs 2.1 ± 1.1, P<0.0001) 12-month clinical outcomes did not differ significantly across the sexes.

Target lesion failure occurred at a rate of 4.7% in women and 4.3% in men (P=0.30), whereas target vessel failure occurred at a rate of 5.1% in women and 4.9% in men (P=0.73), and cardiac mortality occurred at a rate of 1.8% in women and 1.9% in men (P=0.80). Finally, their data imply no substantial variations in clinical outcomes between women and men who undergo sophisticated PCI.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0002914922011183