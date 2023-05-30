The following is a summary of “Out of sight, out of mind? The impact on trauma patient opioid use when the medicine administration schedule is not displayed,” published in the MARCH 2023 issue of Surgery by Kolbeinsson, et al.

It was unclear how removing a visual pain medication schedule affects opioid use in hospitalized trauma patients. Therefore, for a study, researchers sought to investigate whether removing the pain medication schedule displayed on the patient’s whiteboard would decrease oral morphine equivalent (OME) use.

A retrospective cohort study compared OME use in trauma patients before and after removing the visual pain medication schedule. The study included 707 patients in the inpatient setting.

Of the included patients, 308 (43.6%) were in the control group, and 399 (56.4%) were in the intervention group. The control and intervention groups had similar age distributions (P = 0.06). There was no significant difference in total inpatient OME use between the two groups, with a median of 50 (IQR: 22.5–118) in the control group and 60 (IQR: 22.5–126) in the intervention group (P = 0.79). Total OME use did not differ significantly when patients were stratified by age, sex, race, ISS, and length of hospital stay.

The removal of a visual pain medication schedule did not result in decreased OME use in hospitalized trauma patients.

Source: americanjournalofsurgery.com/article/S0002-9610(23)00007-7/fulltext