PIWI-interacting RNAs (piRNAs) play an important role in gametogenesis, fertility and embryonic development. The current study investigated the effect of different doses of pregnant mare serum gonadotrophin/human chorionic gonadotrophin (PMSG/hCG) and repeated ovarian stimulation (OS) on the expression of the Mili, Miwi, Mael, Tdrd1, Tdrd9, qnd Mitopld genes, which have crucial roles in the biogenesis and function of piRNAs. Here, we found that after treatment with 7.5 I.U. PMSG/hCG and two repeated rounds of OS, both the mRNA and protein levels of Tdrd9, Tdrd1 and Mael showed the greatest decrease in the ovarian tissue, but the plasma E2 levels showed the strongest increases (p<0.05). However, we found that the Mitopld, Miwi and Mili gene levels were decreased significantly after treatment with 12.5 I.U. PMSG/hCG. Our results suggested that exogenous gonadotropin administration leads to a significant decrease in the expression of the Mili, Miwi, Mael, Tdrd1, Tdrd9 and Mitopld genes, which are critically important in the piRNA pathway, and the changes in the expression levels of Tdrd9, Tdrd1 and Mael may be associated with plasma E2 levels. New comprehensive studies are needed to reduce the potential effects of OS on the piRNA pathway, which silences transposable elements and maintains genome integrity, and to contribute to the safety of OS.

