Effect of Preoperative Hormone Stimulation in Hypospadias Postoperative Complications

The following is a summary of “Preoperative hormone stimulation; does it increase hypospadias postoperative complications?,” published in the December 2023 issue of Urology by Fawzy, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to find out if Preoperative Hormone Stimulation (PHS) is linked to more problems after surgery and to see what effect it has on the size of the glans in people with proximal hypospadias who have chordee and small glans. The group was made up of 101 people who had surgery at their hospital between 2014 and 2021 for proximal hypospadias with small glans (12 mm or less). All of the patients had a normal two-stage laparoscopic repair. The first surgery fixed the chordee, and the second surgery made the urethra bigger. The same surgeon worked on all of the cases. The kids were split into two groups: Group A had 50 kids who had surgery between 2014 and 2017 but did not get PHS, and Group B had 51 kids who had surgery between 2018 and 2021 and did get PHS. During the first surgery, the glans’ Dorsal Longitudinal Length (DLL) and Glans Width (GW) were determined. In Group B, PHS was given one to two months before the second surgery. During the second surgery after PHS, the glans sizes were checked again. There were follow-ups for 2 to 9 years, with a mean of 5 years.

At the second surgery, there was a statistically significant increase in both glans length (P = 0.042) and glans width (P = 0.011) after PHS. The average glans width increased by 2.78 mm (range 2–8 mm) in 36 patients, or 70%. With a FI value 0, there was no statistically significant difference between the two groups in the number of complications (P = 0.556).

The study was different from most others because it only looked at a certain group of people with proximal and perineal hypospadias, severe chordee, and glans widths of 12 mm or less. The glans sizes were always measured objectively and accurately while the patients were under general anesthesia. In the study, PHS was given after the first surgery, not before. This is another big difference. Additionally, the fact that none of the patients before 2018 got PHS and all of them after 2018 shows that there was no selection bias. The study showed that PHS makes the glans bigger in 70% of people who have hypospadias and a small glans without an increase in

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1477513123003091