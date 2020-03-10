The surgical outcomes of patients with single ureteral stones who had undergone ureteroscopic Holmium laser lithotripsy as outpatients and compare them with those of patients who had received the same procedure as inpatients. Records were obtained from January 2012 to December 2016 for selected patients who had undergone the above mentioned procedure at our institution. Patients were excluded if their ECOG performance status was ≥2, presented with multiple stones or concomitant renal stones, had histories of cancer or congenital urinary system abnormalities, or had undergone urinary system reconstruction surgery. Patients could decide whether to receive the procedure as an outpatient or inpatient. All surgeries were performed by a single surgeon. Patients preoperative, operative, and postoperative data were recorded. The clinical results, such as urinary tract infection, analgesic requirement, rate of returning to the emergency room, stone clearance, surgical complications, and medical expenditure for the treatment courses were analyzed and compared between the 2 cohorts. In total, 303 patients met the inclusion criteria. Among them, 119 patients decided to receive ureteroscopic laser lithotripsy as outpatients, whereas 184 decided to be inpatients. The outpatient cohort was younger (P < .001), had smaller stone diameters (P < .001), and fewer comorbidity factors (P = .038). Patients with a history of stone manipulation favored receiving the procedure under admission (P < .001). After 1:1 propensity score matching, no significant differences were discovered between the cohorts with regard to operative time, rate of lithotripsy failure, and operative complications. Furthermore, rates of stone clearance, post-op urinary tract infection, analgesic requirement, and returning to the emergency room were comparable between the 2 groups. However, the medical expenditure was significantly lower in the outpatient cohort (P < .001). Our data revealed that outpatient ureteroscopic lithotripsy with a Holmium laser was more economical compared with the inpatient group and achieved favorable outcomes for patients with a single ureteral stone.