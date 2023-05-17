The following is a summary of “Impact of Vaccination, Prior Infection, and Therapy on Omicron Infection and Mortality,” published in the April 2023 issue of Infectious Diseases by Wang, et al.

Understanding how immunity conferred by COVID-19 vaccination, prior SARS-CoV-2 infection, and monoclonal antibody therapy affect the risk of Omicron infection and severe outcomes is important for intervention strategies.

The study analyzed 295,691 patients tested for SARS-CoV-2 at Cleveland Clinic between October 1, 2021, and January 31, 2022. The association of vaccination and prior infection with the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection was investigated using logistic regression. The association of vaccination, prior infection, and monoclonal antibody therapy with intensive care unit (ICU) stay and death risks were investigated using Cox regression.

Prior infection and vaccination provide greater protection against ICU admission and mortality from Delta infection but were less effective against Omicron infection. Although effectiveness waned quickly over time, boosting significantly increased vaccine effectiveness against Omicron infection and serious outcomes. The odds of ICU admission and death were significantly lowered by monoclonal antibody therapy. The Omicron variant’s relatively low mortality was caused by both its lower lethality and the greater population immunity brought on by booster shots and earlier infections.

The study concluded that booster vaccination and prior SARS-CoV-2 infection protect against ICU admission and death from Omicron infection. Monoclonal antibody therapy is also beneficial.

Reference: https://academic.oup.com/jid/article/227/8/970/6841363