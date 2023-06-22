The following is a summary of “Rapid and sustained improvements in Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Physician Global Assessment scores with spesolimab for treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis flares in the randomized, placebo-controlled Effisayil 1 study,” published in the JULY 2023 issue of Dermatology by Elewski, et al.

Effisayil 1 was a 12-week randomized, placebo-controlled study conducted to evaluate the efficacy of spesolimab, an anti-IL-36 receptor antibody, in patients experiencing a flare of generalized pustular psoriasis.

A total of 53 patients were enrolled in the study and randomly assigned in a 2:1 ratio to receive either a single intravenous dose of 900 mg spesolimab or placebo on day 1. Patients who continued to experience flare symptoms were allowed to receive open-label spesolimab on day 8. The study’s primary endpoint was to assess the Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Physician Global Assessment (GPPGA) pustulation subscore, aiming for a score of 0 at week 1.

By week 12, a significant proportion of patients treated with spesolimab achieved a GPPGA pustulation subscore of 0 (60.0%) and a GPPGA total score of 0 or 1 (60.0%). Among patients initially randomized to placebo who received open-label spesolimab on day 8, the proportion with a GPPGA pustulation subscore of 0 increased from 5.6% on day 8 to 83.3% on week 2. The analysis did not identify specific patient demographics or clinical characteristics that predicted the response to spesolimab. Due to patients receiving open-label spesolimab, the conventional determination of the effect of initial randomization could only be performed on week 1.

The study’s findings suggested that spesolimab can rapidly and effectively control flare symptoms of generalized pustular psoriasis, and these effects were sustained over the 12-week study period. It further supported the potential use of spesolimab as a therapeutic option for patients with this condition.

Source: jaad.org/article/S0190-9622(23)00350-X/fulltext