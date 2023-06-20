The following is a summary of “Efficacy and safety of an HDACi- and HMA-based protocol in adults with acute myeloid leukemia of intermediate- and adverse-risk categories: a retrospective study,” published in the June 2023 issue of Hematology by Guo, et al.

The study focused on the histone deacetylase inhibitor (HDACi) chidamide and its ability to regulate the Wnt/β-catenin signaling pathway in leukemia cell lines. This pathway plays a crucial role in developing and progressing acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Chidamide can potentially impact AML treatment outcomes by targeting this pathway. Anthracyclines and cytarabine have traditionally been the standard induction therapy for AML, but the overall survival rate remains low due to non-remission or relapse after remission. However, emerging evidence suggests that combining the hypomethylating agent (HMA) decitabine with low-dose chemotherapy or other targeted agents holds promise for improving outcomes in AML, particularly in cases of t(8;21) acute myeloid leukemia. For a study, researchers sought to assess the potential synergistic effects of combining chidamide with decitabine in treating AML. The regulation of the Wnt/β-catenin signaling pathway by chidamide may contribute to its therapeutic efficacy by targeting key molecular pathways involved in AML development and progression.

They analyzed two groups of patients: one group received chidamide and decitabine in combination with chemotherapy (chidamide group, n = 23), and the other group received only decitabine in combination with chemotherapy (decitabine group, n = 17).

The results showed that the chidamide group had a higher complete response rate than the decitabine group (82.6% vs. 52.9%, P = 0.0430). Furthermore, the chidamide group had improved progression-free survival and overall survival rates compared to the decitabine group (P = 0.0088 and P = 0.0139, respectively), particularly in patients with de novo AML. The most common adverse events (AEs) observed in both groups were hematological toxicity and infections, but these AEs were manageable with supportive treatments.

Based on the findings, they concluded that the combination of HDACi chidamide and HMA decitabine is an effective and tolerable therapy for patients with AML. They suggested further exploration of the comprehensive mechanism and effects of chidamide in combination with decitabine in AML.

Source: tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/16078454.2023.2219930