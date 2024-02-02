Effectiveness and Safety of Precision Cryotherapy for Treating Scalp Seborrheic Dermatitis

The following is a summary of “Efficacy and Safety of Precision Cryotherapy to Treat Seborrheic Dermatitis of the Scalp,” published in the January 2024 issue of Dermatology by Choi, et al.

A new freezing gadget that controls the skin’s temperature was just made. Precision cryotherapy (PC) can be a safe and effective alternative way to treat immune-related skin diseases that are hard to treat with regular cryotherapy because of the serious side effects. A prospective single-arm study was planned.

Three PC therapies were done on 24 people with SD, two weeks apart. At the start of Weeks 6 and 8, general changes were seen in the Physician Global Assessment (PGA) and clinical intensity scores. The erythema index (EI) and transepidermal water loss were checked each visit. A visual analog scale (VAS) was used to rate the patients’ 9 perceived complaints. In Week 8, the itch VAS score went down by 50.4%.

Researchers who were not told who the subjects were said that the PGA scores went down from 2.86 ± 0.62 to 1.66 ± 0.61, and the clinical severity scores went down from 4.55 ± 1.30 to 2.45 ± 1.37. At Week 8, the average EI went down by 19.6% (P <.05). This study not only showed that PC works and is safe for scalp SD, but it also showed that PC could be a useful way to treat skin diseases that are caused by the immune system.

Source: journals.lww.com/dermatologicsurgery/abstract/2024/01000/efficacy_and_safety_of_precision_cryotherapy_to.9.aspx