Effectiveness of a Telehealth Program for Chronic Pain Management

The following is a summary of “Evaluating A Chronic Pain Telehealth Program,” published in the February 2024 issue of Pain by McHugh et al.

Veterans Affairs (VA) launched the TelePain-Empower Veterans Program (EVP), a virtual, non-pharmacological program offering personalized coaching in Whole Health, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy, and Mindful Movement to combat chronic pain in veterans amidst the opioid crisis.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the rollout of TelePain-EVP, uncovering factors influencing its implementation, participant experiences (benefits and challenges), and recommendations for future program development.

They employed a qualitative descriptive approach to execute semi-structured telephone interviews with TelePain-EVP leaders (n=3), staff (n=10), and veterans (n=22). Interview guides aligned with the Consolidated Framework for Implementation Research (CFIR). Thematic content analysis was utilized to categorize and describe the results.

The results showed various CFIR domains were influential in program implementation, encompassing innovation (e.g., design), individuals (e.g., deliverers, recipients), inner (e.g., communications) and outer settings (e.g., local conditions), and implementation process (e.g., reflecting & evaluating). Determinants identified included facilitators (e.g., virtual delivery) and barriers (e.g., staff shortages). Participants noted enhancements in pain management coping skills, interpersonal relationships, and community sense but no reported reductions in pain or medication use. Recommendations for program improvement included centralizing staff to address vacancies, utilizing electronic data collection, offering structured training, and providing course materials to veteran participants. Qualitative data can contribute to the ongoing implementation of TelePain-EVP and similar telehealth pain management initiatives.

Investigators recommended triangulating these descriptive findings with quantitative data to objectively measure participant outcomes and characteristics associated with TelePain-EVP.

Source: jpain.org/article/S1526-5900(24)00374-2/fulltext