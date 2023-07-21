Effectiveness of C1-Inhibitor Treatment for Severe CM AIHA

The following is a summary of “C1-inhibitor treatment in patients with severe complement-mediated autoimmune hemolytic anemia,” published in the July 2023 issue of Hematology by Boer et al.

In Complement-mediated (CM) autoimmune hemolytic anemia (AIHA), autoantibodies activate the classical complement pathway, destroying RBCs. C1-inhibitor (C1-INH) is a regulator of the classical complement pathway and can be used to treat CM-AIHA.

Researchers performed a retrospective study by hypothesizing that giving C1-INH before or during a blood transfusion to patients with severe CM-AIHA would reduce complement activation and hemolysis and thus make the blood transfusion more effective. The trial was prospective, single-center, phase 2, and open-label (EudraCT2012-003710-13). Patients were eligible for inclusion if they had confirmed CM-AIHA and were scheduled to receive a transfusion of 2 RBC units. At 12-hour intervals around a red blood cell (RBC) transfusion, 4 doses of C1-INH (6000, 3000, 2000, and 1000 U) were administered intravenously (IV) by analyzing various parameters like hemolytic activity, RBC opsonization, complement activation, and inflammation marker.

Study involved 10 patients with hemolytic anemia who were given 4 C1-INH doses over 48 hours. After the initial dose, C1-INH administration increased plasma C1-INH antigen and significantly reduced RBC C3d deposition. Hemoglobin levels increased after a blood transfusion but returned to normal within 2 days. There were no changes in markers of hemolysis, inflammation, or complement activation, 5 adverse events occurred but were unrelated to the study medication.

Study concluded that peritransfusional C1-INH partially reduced complement activation but did not effectively halt hemolysis in severe transfusion-dependent CM-AIHA. Further research is needed to determine the impact on transfusion efficacy.

Source: ashpublications.org/bloodadvances/article/7/13/3128/494907/C1-inhibitor-treatment-in-patients-with-severe