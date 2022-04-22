For a study, researchers sought to analyze the effectiveness of core, complex, and ultra-complex cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) in reducing depression post-treatment and in the long term against other psychological interventions, medication, treatment-as-usual, and no treatment. They also sought to explore significant aspects that could modify the effectiveness of these interventions. In November 2021, investigators searched MEDLINE, PsycInfo, Embase, Web of Science, and the Cochrane Register of Controlled Trials. Only randomized controlled trials were considered for the network meta-analysis that followed. They found 107 studies with a total of 15,248 participants. Core CBT (s.m.d. = −1.14, 95% credible interval (CrI) −1.72 to −0.55 [m.d.=−8.44]), complex CBT (s.m.d.=−1.24, 95% CrI −1.85 to −0.64 [m.d.=−9.18]), and ultra-complex CBT (s.m.d.=−1.45, 95% CrI −1.88 to −1.02 [m.d.=−10.73]) were all significant in reducing depression up to 6 months from treatment onset. The ultra-complex (s.m.d.=−1.09, 95% CrI −1.61 to −0.56 [m.d.=−8.07]) and complex CBT (s.m.d.=−0.73, 95% CrI −1.36 to−0.11 [m.d.=−5.40]) extended beyond 6 months. CBTs had significant advantages that lasted longer than 6 months. When provided by non-mental health specialists, ultra-complex CBT was most beneficial in people with comorbid mental health disorders. For persons under the age of 59, ultra-complex and complicated CBT was more helpful. Healthcare and policy organizations should invest in core CBT for those without comorbid illnesses. Investing in ultra-complex and sophisticated CBT given without the support of mental health experts should be prioritized for adults less than 59 years old with comorbid illnesses.

