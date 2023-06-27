The following is a summary of “Protection From COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination and Prior SARS-CoV-2 Infection Against COVID-19–Associated Encounters in Adults During Delta and Omicron Predominance,” published in the June 2023 issue of Infectious Diseases by Bozio, et al.

Limited data were available on the effectiveness of COVID-19 mRNA vaccination and prior SARS-CoV-2 infection in protecting against the Delta and Omicron variants during their predominance in the United States.

The cohort study included people aged ≥18 years and older who had at least one healthcare encounter across four health systems and had been tested for SARS-CoV-2 before August 26, 2021. Exposure was defined as COVID-19 mRNA vaccination and/or prior SARS-CoV-2 infection. Hazard ratios (HRs) for the Delta and Omicron periods were estimated using Cox regression, and protection was calculated as (1 – HR) × 100%.

Compared to those who were unvaccinated and previously uninfected, those who were 2- or 3-dose vaccinated and previously infected, 3-dose vaccinated alone, and those with previous infection alone had high protection against COVID-19-associated hospitalizations during the Delta predominance period (range: 91% – 97%, with overlapping 95% CIs).

However, estimates were lower during the Omicron predominance period (range: 77% – 90%). For COVID-19-associated emergency department/urgent care (ED/UC) encounters during the Delta predominance period, high protection was observed for the aforementioned exposure groups (range: 86% – 93%). During the Omicron predominance period, protection remained high for individuals who were 3-dose vaccinated with or without prior infection (76%; 95% CI = 67% – 83% and 71%; 95% CI = 67% – 73%, respectively).

COVID-19 mRNA vaccination and/or previous SARS-CoV-2 infection provided protection against COVID-19-associated hospitalizations and ED/UC encounters, regardless of the variant. Staying up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccination continues to offer protection against severe COVID-19 disease, regardless of prior infection.

Source: academic.oup.com/jid/article/227/12/1348/7045997