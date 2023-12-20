Effectiveness of Early Intrauterine Balloon Tamponade for Immediate PPH Following Vaginal Delivery

The following is a summary of “Efficacy of early intrauterine balloon tamponade for immediate postpartum hemorrhage after vaginal delivery: a randomized clinical trial,” published in the NOVEMBER 2023 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Rozenberg, et al.

Despite advancements, uncertainties persisted regarding the optimal application of intrauterine balloon devices for managing postpartum hemorrhage (PPH) following vaginal delivery, especially when initial uterotonics prove ineffective. Existing data indicate the potential benefits of early intrauterine balloon tamponade use. For a study, researchers sought to compare the impact of two intrauterine balloon tamponade approaches, one combined with second-line uterotonics and the other employed after second-line uterotonic treatment failure. The focus was on evaluating the incidence of severe PPH in women experiencing post-vaginal delivery hemorrhage resistant to initial uterotonics.

The multicenter, randomized, controlled, nonblinded trial enrolled 403 women who had recently delivered vaginally. Participants experiencing postpartum hemorrhage resistant to initial uterotonics were randomized into two groups. The study group underwent combined sulprostone infusion and intrauterine tamponade using an ebb balloon within 15 minutes of randomization, while the control group received sulprostone infusion alone, with intrauterine tamponade performed if bleeding persisted after 30 minutes. Emergency radiological or surgical interventions were conducted if bleeding persisted 30 minutes after balloon insertion. The primary outcome assessed the proportion of women receiving ≥3 units of packed red blood cells or experiencing calculated peripartum blood loss >1000 mL. Secondary outcomes included proportions of women with calculated blood loss ≥1500 mL, any transfusion, undergoing invasive procedures, and those transferred to the intensive care unit. The primary outcome analysis was conducted using the triangular test sequentially throughout the trial period.

The eighth interim analysis, conducted by the independent data monitoring committee, concluded that the primary outcome’s incidence did not differ significantly between the two groups, prompting the cessation of inclusions. Following the exclusion of 11 women, 199 in the study group and 193 in the control group remained for the intention-to-treat analysis, with similar baseline characteristics. Peripartum hematocrit level change, crucial for calculating the primary outcome, was missing for a small subset in both groups. The primary outcome, occurring in 67.2% of the study group and 74.3% of the control group, revealed no substantial difference (risk ratio, 0.90; 95% CI, 0.79–1.03). Rates of peripartum blood loss ≥1500 mL, transfusion, invasive procedures, and intensive care unit admission were comparable between the groups. Although endometritis incidence was higher in the study group (2.7%) than in the control group (0%), the difference was not statistically significant (P=.06).

In conclusion, early intrauterine balloon tamponade did not demonstrate a significant reduction in severe postpartum hemorrhage incidence compared to its application after second-line uterotonic treatment failure but before resorting to invasive procedures.

Source: ajog.org/article/S0002-9378(23)00322-8/fulltext