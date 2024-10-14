Effectiveness of LI-ESWT for Reducing Plaques and Pain in PD

Photo Credit: Svitlana

The following is a summary of “Low-intensity extracorporeal shock wave therapy for Peyroniès disease: a systematic review and meta-analysis,” published in the October 2024 issue of Urology by Li et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the efficacy of low-intensity extracorporeal shock wave therapy (LI-ESWT) in patients with Peyronie’s Disease (PD).

They searched the Cochrane Registry, PubMed, and Embase databases for controlled trials, including randomized controlled trials (RCTs), cohort, and case-control studies on the efficacy of LI-ESWT in treating PD, published before February 2023. Plaque size, curvature deviation, visual analog scale (VAS), and the International Index of Erectile Function (IIEF) were the most common measures used to assess treatment effectiveness.

The results showed that, across 7 studies involving 475 patients, LI-ESWT significantly increased the proportion of men with reduced penile plaques (RD 0.27, 95% CI: 0.04–0.50, P=0.02), improved penile curvature (RD 0.13; 95% CI, 0–0.26; P=0.05), alleviated pain (RD 0.22, 95% CI: 0.01–0.42, P=0.04), and led to complete remission (RD 0.38, 95% CI 0.23–0.52, P<0.00001). However, there was no significant improvement in sexual function (MD 1.44; 95% CI, -3.10–5.97; P=0.53) compared to the placebo group.

Investigators concluded that LI-ESWT had the potential to reduce plaque size and improve penile curvature or pain in men with PD. They noted that further well-designed, long-term trials are needed for more robust evidence.

Source: bmcurol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12894-024-01607-4